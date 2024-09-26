Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Emmanuel Littlejohn Executed Despite Calls For Clemency

Oklahoma Death Row Emmanuel Littlejohn was executed on Thursday for a 1992 murder, despite a recommendation of clemency from the state Pardon and Parole Board.

Oklahoma Death Row inmate Emmanuel Littlejohn was executed for a 1992 robbery and murder in Oklahoma City.

His official time of death was 10:17 a.m. on Thursday.

Littlejohn was sentenced to death for what a jury determined was his role in a 1992 Oklahoma City convenience store robbery that ended with the shooting death of the store’s owner, Kenneth Meers.

For the past three decades, Littlejohn continues to say he was not the one who killed Meers, however, Meers’ family has been very vocal in their opposition for reprieve for Littlejohn.

“We deserve to have our lives back, and to have loving memories of Kenny, and not carry the murder in our hearts forever,” Bill Meers, brother of Kenneth Meers, said. “If that's possible.”

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Littlejohn in a 3-2 vote, against the wishes of Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, but Gov. Kevin Stitt made the final decision on whether to grant clemency.

Littlejohn reached out to Stitt, asking to spare him from his execution.

“I would appreciate it if you would save my life,” Littlejohn said. “I know that he's a good man. I pray that you would please save my life.”

Death penalty activists handed a petition with over 12,000 signatures to Stitt's office in hopes that Stitt would grant clemency.

Littlejohn’s spiritual advisor says waiting is hard for everyone involved.

"Gov. Stitt, we are sitting here in McAlester, Oklahoma, waiting on you," Rev. Jeff Hood said. "You got all sort of people coming down here, and we all have one thing in common: we have no idea what is going to happen."

Gov. Stitt has only granted clemency once since lifting the moratorium on executions four years ago, when he granted clemency to then Death Row inmate Julius Jones in 2021.

Gov. Stitt released a statement following the execution that said:

"These decisions are very difficult and I do not make them lightly. Mr. Littlejohn murdered an innocent man 32 years ago while robbing a convenience store. A jury found him guilty and sentenced him to death. The decision was upheld by multiple judges. As a law and order governor, I have a hard time unilaterally overturning that decision. Today, justice for this life lost was carried out. I hope this brings closure to the families impacted by this murder."

House Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, released the following statement after the Gov. denied clemency.

“I am deeply disappointed that Governor Stitt did not follow the recommendation of his hand-picked Pardon and Parole Board to grant clemency and stay the execution of Emmanuel Littlejohn,” said Lowe. “The death penalty should never be used when doubts remain about a defendant's guilt. I will continue to pray for both the Meers and Littlejohn families.”

Attorney General Gentner Drummond shared his statement on Thursday saying:

“Justice has been served for the murder of Kenny Meers. I pray that today brings some measure of peace to the Meers family who has waited 32 long years for justice to be served.”