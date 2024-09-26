Metro Residents Recover From Hailstorm

Tuesday's hailstorm left an expensive mess across the metro with parts of northwest Oklahoma City hit hard. Wednesday, people across the metro are cleaning up the aftermath of the storm.

Many were busy Wednesday -- picking up fallen tree limbs and debris while also working to collect damage estimates.

“It was big rocks. and it was really fast and furious,” said Oklahoma City resident William Cudjo, “ This is weather that comes and goes at the blink of an eye.”

Tuesday night William Cudjo and his wife were at home eating dinner as the storm rolled in.

“I told her the weather's coming in we can tell by the blowing of the wind and trees and stuff,” said Cudjo.

They watched from their sunroom as it intensified.

“It was a rush, a pushing rush, you know?” said Cudjo.

In a matter of minutes, their home of nearly 20 years was pelted by golf ball-sized hail that punched holes through their fence, damaged their roof, and brought down leaves and limbs.

“This tree right here took a real beating,” said Cudjo.

“There's nothing you can turn on or turn off, that's the thing about the weather,” said Cudjo.

And as quickly as it rolled in — the storm was gone.

“It just went on by and about another ten-fifteen minutes we started seeing sunshine,” said Cudjo.

Wednesday morning William and his neighbors were outside with their rakes and bins. They spent the day cleaning up like they've done so many times before.

“We're Oklahoma so we're familiar with this type of weather,” said Cudjo.