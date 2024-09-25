Auto Shops See Influx Of Customers After Tuesday Night's Storm

Metro residents are flooding auto shops after Tuesday’s storm destroyed windshields and cars. Workers at Integrity Auto Hail Repair say they expect an influx of customers over the coming days and weeks.

“I can tell you that the phone has been ringing off the hook all morning long so we've been getting phone calls one after the other after the other after the other,” said Stephen Brewster, the owner of Integrity.

Integrity is a veteran-owned and operated shop in Northwest OKC.

“We put honor and everything that we do and that's why the company is named integrity. We feel like we're serving our country one customer at a time,” said Brewster.

Brewster says they expect to fix anywhere between 300-500 cars over the coming months.

“Everything's fixable. And that car can look just like it did just before hail ever happened to it,” said Brewster.

Brewster says right now, they're working on scheduling vehicles and giving estimates and it could take a few months to repair all of the cars to meet the demand. He also wants to remind customers that filing an insurance claim for hail damage to their car will not impact their premium because it is a “no-fault claim.”