Oklahoma AG Reveals Statewide Initiative To Capture Top 10 Fugitives

In a push to bring justice to some of the state’s most elusive and dangerous criminals, Attorney General Gentner Drummond has launched a new statewide initiative targeting Oklahoma’s most wanted fugitives. Leading the list is Alfonso Mondragon, wanted for the 2004 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Shelly Huffman, in Pryor, Oklahoma.

-

The campaign, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service and various federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement agencies, seeks to track down and apprehend criminals who have evaded justice for years.

Among the top offenders on the newly released "10 Most Wanted" list are individuals wanted for a range of violent crimes, including murder, rape, child molestation, and drug trafficking.

Drummond emphasized the need to bring these dangerous individuals to justice and is offering financial rewards for information leading to arrests. “These fugitives are a threat to public safety,” Drummond said. “It is critical that we work together to hold these individuals accountable for their alleged crimes. We hope to enlist the help of all Oklahomans in this campaign to get these dangerous criminals off the streets.”

Leading the list is Alfonso Mondragon, wanted for the 2004 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Shelly Huffman, in Pryor, Oklahoma. Investigators say Mondragon fled the scene before they could question him. Authorities believe he may be hiding in Mexico but are concerned he will return to Oklahoma. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to his capture.

Other individuals on the list include Andrew Patrick Johnson, wanted for the rape of a 15-year-old, and Juan Jose Rivera-Pena, sought for child molestation charges out of Oklahoma City. Johnson is believed to be in Whitfield, Kansas, while Rivera-Pena's whereabouts remain unknown.

The interactive online resource launched by Drummond provides detailed information about the fugitives, including their last known locations and the crimes they are accused of. The list will be continuously updated as more offenders are captured and as new threats to public safety emerge.

In some cases, rewards ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 are being offered for tips that lead to arrests.

Tips can be submitted anonymously via email or by calling the tip line.

For more information on the Attorney General’s 10 Most Wanted list, email OKMostWanted@oag.ok.gov or call the tip line at (405) 343-8107.

Drummond urges Oklahomans to assist law enforcement in their efforts to bring these dangerous individuals to justice, stressing the importance of removing these criminals from the streets to ensure public safety.

To read more about the 10 Most Wanted, visit: https://oklahoma.gov/oag/okmostwanted