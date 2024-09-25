Hail 'Piles' Linger After OKC Storm

A powerful hailstorm struck the Oklahoma City metropolitan area earlier today, leaving behind significant damage and massive piles of hail on the ground.

By: News 9

News 9's Storm Tracker Val Castor, said that the hail reached golf ball-size or larger, even several hours after the initial storm. Val, reporting from near Quail Springs Mall, described the scene as he surveyed the aftermath. "Those are still golf ball size, even after four hours. Isn't that crazy? Lots of hail out here, lots of damage too," Val said, as he prepared to collect some of the remaining hailstones.

The hailstorm, which occurred approximately four hours prior, left a trail of destruction in its wake. Val noted that the hail was larger than tennis balls in some areas, with some pieces even reaching baseball-like proportions.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to exercise caution and report any significant damage to local authorities. The cleanup and recovery efforts are expected to continue in the coming days as the community works to assess the full extent of the hailstorm's impact.