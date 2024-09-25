News 9 Viewers Share Storm Photos

News 9 viewers shared photos from Tuesday night's severe storms that passed through parts of the metro.

Tuesday, September 24th 2024, 9:10 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

Image Provided By: Sherry Alexis Lopez

Image Provided By: Daysha Jones

Image Provided By: Amanda Copher

Image Provided By: James Brady Rogers

Image Provided By: Kyle Tubs

Image Provided By: Mary Engle
