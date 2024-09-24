Rhythmic Renewal: How Drumming Exercises Are Energizing Residents At Autumn House

They use your typical exercise ball found in most gyms, and while it is used for exercise, it’s not quite the way you might think. The Autumn House is always on the lookout for new activities for the residents, and one day they found something that caught their eye.

“Autumn House is a senior living facility in Midwest City. We have 175 apartments for folks over 62 years of age,” said Shari Lopp, executive director of Autumn House Senior Living Facility.

The facility is always on the lookout for new activities for the residents, and one day they found something that caught their eye. “YouTube video that we saw, and we tried to figure out a way to make it happen for us,” said Lopp.

It’s called drumming exercises. “We borrowed the exercise balls from a dance studio,” said Lopp.

They added laundry baskets and adapted pool noodles. “Some of our residents might have a harder time holding handles, so it helps some of the residents that might not have as good of a grip,” said Sara Parker, activities coordinator for Autumn House.

After about a month and a half, more and more residents are coming to join in the fun and hard work. “I work out some, but I don’t work out enough to sweat, and here I do. I’m worn out,” said Cheryll Hulsey, Autumn House resident and drumming exercise participant.

“It made me laugh, it made me smile and I keep thinking why haven’t I been doing this before?” said Mariette Booker, Autumn House resident and drumming exercise participant.

It was Booker’s first time participating in the class, but she almost missed it. “I was going to come, and I sat down to read, I’m an avid reader and I fell asleep,” said Booker.

The 30-minute classes are held once a week, and each week brings more and more participants.

“It’s really fun and that’s the most important part is that they are having a good time while they are down here doing this,” said Parker.

“Find a way to make it work, because we want everybody that wants to do it, to get to do it,” said Lopp.