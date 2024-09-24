OSSAA Suspends Enforcement Of Student Athlete Transfer Rule Amid Attorney General Review

The OSSAA has suspended enforcement of Rule 24, which regulates student-athlete transfers tied to coaching relationships, following concerns from the Oklahoma Attorney General, and plans to review the rule’s impact on fairness in high school sports.

By: News On 6, News 9, Bella Roddy

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) announced it has suspended enforcement of Rule 24, also known as the Link Rule, after receiving concerns from the Oklahoma Attorney General's office.

According to a press release, OSSAA plans to meet with Attorney General Gentner Drummond to discuss the rule, which affects student-athlete transfers tied to coaching relationships.

While the OSSAA believes Rule 24 plays a vital role in ensuring fairness in high school athletics, the organization is taking this step to reassess its implications. Students previously declared ineligible under Rule 24 will have their eligibility reinstated, and OSSAA will notify them of their status.

What is Rule 24?

Rule 24 of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA), commonly referred to as the "Link Rule," targets student-athlete transfers that are perceived to be influenced by coaches or staff. The rule restricts athletes who transfer schools due to ties with a coach or athletic personnel, aiming to prevent recruitment abuses. Concerns have been raised about its fairness, leading to its current suspension as the OSSAA reviews the rule in response to input from the Oklahoma Attorney General and other stakeholders​ (OSSAA Illustrated)​.

Rule 24 was implemented to address potential recruitment abuses by preventing students from transferring schools under the influence of coaches. However, its enforcement has raised concerns regarding its fairness and the impact on student-athletes.

OSSAA says that it intends to work with schools and athletes to create rules that maintain competitive balance while addressing eligibility issues appropriately.

For updates, visit OSSAA’s website or contact them directly at (405) 343-8107.