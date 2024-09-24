Man Killed During Severe Storms In Pawnee Co. Identified

A man who died after high winds caused by severe storms overturned a camper on Thursday, crushing him, has been identified, according to family members.

By: News On 6, News 9

The family of Gene Jackson says he was camping with his wife, Lois, when the camper they were using flipped over and fell on him as strong winds ripped through the area.

Lois Jackson, who survived with injuries, was taken to the emergency room.

