Local Credit Unions Bring Free Jordan Davis Concert to Scissortail Park

Nine local credit unions are hosting a free, community-focused concert at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City featuring country music artist Jordan Davis, building on the success of last year's event that drew over 20,000 attendees.

By: News 9

On Saturday, nine local credit unions are teaming up to host a free, family-friendly concert featuring country music artist Jordan Davis at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City.

Stephen Lark from Communication Federal Credit Union and Chris Weigl from Tinker Federal Credit Union joined News 9 at 9 to discuss the event.

Lark said they wanted to come together to organize this event to celebrate the local community and bring people together.

"Credit unions are all about collaborating and giving back to the local community, and so it's just a way for us to help out the community, do something to bring people together, and showcase beautiful Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City," Lark said.

Weigl said the event is the perfect way to kick off the fall season with friends and family.

“What we really like about this event is that it's a family-friendly event. Bring everyone, set up some blankets, almost like a picnic,” Weigl said.

Lark said they work with Scissortail Park to decide who will perform at the event, with the goal being to be friendly to all listeners.

“We vet them as a group and find somebody that we think is going to be family-friendly,” Lark said. “We'll bring in a broad group of people because it's really just about giving back to the community.”

They said the excitement they got from last year's concert with Chris Young had motivated them to do it again.

“It's just a great event," Weigl said. "A lot of people came out to it, and they're even more excited for this year."

Lark said they could offer the concert for free because the nine credit unions involved pooled resources to give back to the community.

“As far as we're aware, it's the only industry where participants have come together to put on a top-tier show for free,” Lark said. “It's just really about credit unions giving back and having something that people want to be a part of.”

The concert will kick off at 7 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as gates are expected to fill around 5 p.m., to secure the best spots.

Guests can bring bag chairs and blankets to enjoy the outdoor event, which features screens and sound systems throughout the park.

They said visitors should prepare for cooler temperatures after sunset, so it is advisable to pack a jacket.

For more information about the event, CLICK HERE.

