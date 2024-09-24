Reggie Bush Sues NCAA, USC, Pac-12 Seeking Compensation Over Use Of Name, Image And Likeness

Former USC running back Reggie Bush has filed a lawsuit against USC, the Pac-12 and NCAA seeking compensation for his name, image and likeness while he starred for the Trojans.

By: CBS Sports

In the filing, Bush's legal team points out that all three entities earned significant compensation on the back of Bush's effort. Among the revenue streams they identify are television contracts, merchandise sales and media rights that all tie back to Bush's career. Like most athletes at the time, Bush did not receive any direct compensation from the university or NCAA for his play.

"This case is not just about seeking justice for Reggie Bush," Evan Selik, the lawyer representing Bush, said in a statement. "It's about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly or their contributions."

Bush was a legendary figure in the mid-2000s and became one of the most recognizable college football players of all time. As a junior, Bush rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to winning the Heisman Trophy. He and quarterback Matt Leinart became the first active teammates to both hold Heisman Trophies since Army in the 1940s.

The award was stripped due to NCAA violations surrounding impermissible benefits, but earlier this year, the Heisman Trust finally returned Bush's trophy to him. USC later responded by adding Bush's No. 5 banner back into the stadium, which is a tradition the Trojans typically do for every Heisman winner.

"We appreciate that the new administration at USC is trying to pick up the pieces of the former administrations' unjust and improper handling of Reggie Bush, however the delay in fixing this speaks volumes," said Levi G. McCathern II, a lawyer for Bush.

The Bush case is only the latest in a series of major legal challenges involving NIL. Most notably, the House v. NCAA class action case is close to a major legal settlement that could open the door to revenue sharing and pay-for-play at the collegiate level. The potential $2.8 billion in damages would only be distributed to athletes who played in the four years before the case was filed, so dating back to the 2016 season.

However, former players from NC State's 1983 national championship basketball team also sued the NCAA for NIL compensation in June. In the filing, the players allege that the NCAA continues to profit off them through marketing archival footage. Bush could have a similar case.

Bush has a separate lawsuit ongoing against the NCAA for defamation after a spokesman claimed that Bush was involved in "pay-for-play arrangements."