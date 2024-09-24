Pottawatomie County Man Arrested After Woman Falls From Pickup And Dies

A Pottawatomie County man was arrested and is accused of manslaughter and driving under the influence after a woman fell out of a moving vehicle and died.

According to a preliminary investigation, a passenger fell from his pickup last week near Macomb and died.

The driver of the pickup, Ethan Elrod called 911. He explained to the dispatcher a young woman was fooling around when she slipped and fell from the window of his truck.

“You got one that passed away, and now you have manslaughter charges put on another one,” said Pottawatomie County resident Hal Girod.

Macomb residents say multiple lives were turned upside down following a tragic accident.n“She was hanging on to a bar on the front of a Ford pickup,” said Girod.

The accident claimed the life of Trinity Russel, a young mother of four. “Just hanging out the window and she fell out,” said Girod.

According to an initial OHP report, Ethan Elrod was northbound on a country road when Trinity, while sitting on the back window sill of his pickup, tumbled out.

Elrod pulled over and called 911.

Elrod: I need an ambulance. She’s lying on the side of the road right now. She has blood coming out of her nose and ears.

On the phone with 911, Elrod was joined by another passenger and other concerned drivers.

911: Is she breathing?

Elrod: I don’t see a rise or fall of a chest. I’m not hearing a heartbeat or breath when I put my ear to her chest.

Elrod begins life-saving efforts, with the dispatcher guiding him.

911: Are you able to start compressions or someone else there?

Elrod: I can start CPR, yes ma’am.

911: 1, 2, 3,4, 1, 2, 3,4

Troopers arrived and noted a strong odor of alcohol on Elrod's breath.

Reports show troopers recovered "open alcoholic containers" inside his pickup, a loaded pistol, and two rifles.

The following morning Elrod was arrested and accused of first-degree manslaughter, and DUI under the age of 21.

News 9 spoke with Trinity's mother who said she wanted justice. She said her daughter met Elrod the day of the accident and that she was friends with the other passenger in his pickup.

Elrod has not been formally charged.

If you'd like to help Trinity's family with funeral costs, click here.