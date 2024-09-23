Police Looking For Suspect Involved In Deadly NE OKC Weekend Shooting

Police are looking for a suspect on the run after a deadly shooting over the weekend. The victim died in the parking lot of a restaurant in northeast Oklahoma City, police say.

Gunshots rang out around 8:30 p.m. on Friday in the parking lot of the northeast Oklahoma City restaurant. The owner of the business told News 9 off-camera that they were closed for the night and did not see the shooter or the victim, they only heard the gunshots and called 911.

Scanner traffic: “We need EMSA right now by the Family Dollar at 33rd and Kelley, we have a guy down with a gunshot, please.”

Police later identified the victim as 20-year-old DeShawn Davis. It appeared Davis fell off a bicycle after being shot. Police are not sure if the shooter left in a car or on foot.

“No one has been arrested in this case,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “So far no suspects identified.”

A church pastor near the crime scene called community leaders after seeing the large police presence.

“It’s just evidence that the work that we do is very, very important, it’s critical,” said Jabee Williams, LiveFree OKC.

Jabee Williams helped organize Live Free OKC, a program aimed at reducing gun violence in the city. Williams will join dozens of social activists and policy leaders for a three-day conference in the metro to discuss what Williams called a community health crisis.

“It’s past time for us to make sure that people are getting the resources and services they need so they don’t get caught up in these cycles of violence,” said Williams.

Citizens can call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200 to report tips.

The three-day conference presented by LiveFree OKC starts on Thursday, Sept. 26, through Sept. 28 and will be held at the Fordson Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City. A full schedule of speakers and events for the Peace Needs 2024 conference can be found online.