Understanding Clemency, The Pardon & Parole Board, And The Execution Process In Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, as in many other states, the governor has the sole authority to grant clemency, although the Pardon and Parole Board can make recommendations.
CLEMENCY
Clemency is a power granted to the governor of a state to reduce or commute a criminal sentence. This can include pardoning a convicted individual, reducing their sentence, or reprieving them, which temporarily delays an execution.
In Oklahoma, the governor has the sole authority to grant clemency. The Pardon and Parole Board can make recommendations to the governor, but ultimately, the decision rests with the governor.
PARDON AND PAROLE BOARD
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board is a five-member board appointed by the governor. The board reviews cases of individuals who have been convicted of crimes and sentenced to prison. They can recommend clemency to the governor, but the governor is not required to follow their recommendation.
EXECUTION PROCESS IN OKLAHOMA
The execution process in Oklahoma typically involves the following steps:
