Mindful Monday: Suicide Prevention

Monday, September 23rd 2024, 9:30 am
September is Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness about suicide and spread awareness of what resources are available for those who are struggling.
Joining the News 9 team on this Mindful Monday is Calm Waters CEO Heather Gaglio, who is sharing more about her organization's efforts advocating for additional mental health resources.
