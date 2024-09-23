Mindful Monday: Suicide Prevention

On this Mindful Monday, the News 9 team spoke with Calm Waters CEO Heather Gaglio about what is being done to expand mental health resources to those in need.

Monday, September 23rd 2024, 9:30 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

September is Suicide Prevention Month, a time to raise awareness about suicide and spread awareness of what resources are available for those who are struggling.

Joining the News 9 team on this Mindful Monday is Calm Waters CEO Heather Gaglio, who is sharing more about her organization's efforts advocating for additional mental health resources.
