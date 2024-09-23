Crews Repairing SW Oklahoma City Water Main Break

Crews are working to repair a water main break Monday morning that is affecting residents in southwest Oklahoma City, the city says.

By: News 9

The City of Oklahoma City said a 12-inch water main broke near Southwest 52nd Street and South May Avenue.

The city said residents located in the area of Southwest 51st Street to Southwest 59th Street along May Avenue may experience lower-than-normal water pressure.

"Our line maintenance team was notified of the break early this morning," Jasmine Morris with the City of Oklahoma City said. "We anticipate completing the repair within the next four to six hours. There may be traffic impacts while the repair is underway, but any necessary lane closures have not yet been determined."