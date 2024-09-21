How Stillwater’s Lincoln Academy Supports Students Facing Food Insecurity

Hunger costs Oklahoma more than a billion dollars each year, according to Hunger Free Oklahoma. Stillwater Public Schools has a place for students to get the food they need.

At Stillwater’s Lincoln Academy, the mark of a good student stems from a healthy life. For Principal George Horton, it takes a village to prepare students for life outside the classroom.

“It’s just a great school to be a part of,” Horton said. “We’re all in it together. Alternative education is a great way to support those kids.”

Damien, a senior at Lincoln Academy, has dreamed of becoming a chef.

“I should be graduating early,” Damien said.

Damien gathered food from the school’s Pioneer Pantry to support his family. Our Daily Bread food bank assistant director Melissa Tuck said many of these children balance multiple jobs on top of school.

“These students are incredible,” Tuck said. “I have a deep respect for these students because they haven’t given up.”

Lincoln Academy educates students who benefit from a nontraditional high school learning environment. Many of these students face various learning and financial challenges.

“We have a high population of students that would be considered homeless,” Horton said.

With community help, they created a marketplace, so no one worries about their next meal. Tuck said food security fuels students to find their passion.

“They will pay it forward and make a difference in other lives,” she said.

Grants and community donations keep this pantry running. Horton hopes their efforts inspire more school districts to create free marketplaces.

“ … gives them the opportunity to be successful in life and that’s really what we want for all our students,” Horton said.