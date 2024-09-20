Del City Man Honors Prisoners Of War And MIA Soldiers With Flag Display

A local man is using a unique display to honor prisoners of war and missing-in-action soldiers. Mack Patel, a Del City business owner, has set up a row of flags along Sooner Road near Tinker Air Force Base for the last eight years.

Patel's decision to create the display was inspired by his grandfather, a freedom fighter for India's independence. "I think it's my duty as an American to honor those who serve our country," he said.

The flags serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers who were captured or lost during their service. According to Jack Werner, a veteran, there have been approximately 70,000 to 80,000 POWs and MIAs since World War II.

Patel hopes that his display will encourage people to take a moment and reflect on the sacrifices of these soldiers. "It takes a minute to contemplate," he said.