'Be Vigilant:' Norman Superintendent Responds After Reported Threat To Norman High School

By: News 9

Norman Public Schools is responding after a reported threat at Norman High School, district leaders say.

In a letter posted by the district online, Norman Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino said he and other district leaders are committed to the safety of everyone in the district.

"We take every threat seriously, regardless of its origin or intent," Migliorino said. "Unfortunately, while this issue is part of a troubling national trend, it has hit home today with a bomb threat made against Norman High School."

Migliorino said threats, credible or otherwise pull district resources into the investigative process and take away from the district's ability to serve its students, and warned against any future threats to the district.

"Anyone who threatens the safety of our schools will face serious consequences, including legal action," Migliorino said. "We have no tolerance for actions that create fear or harm within our district, and we have had too many this year already — one is too many."

Migliorino also thanked the efforts of the Norman Police Department, and encouraged any students or staff in need of assistance to reach out to the school; leadership, or counseling.

Additionally, the district is also asking parents to monitor their children's social media activity and to have conversations about the dangers of making online threats.

"We all share a responsibility to maintain a safe and supportive environment where learning can thrive," Migliorino said. "That’s why we encourage you — students, staff, and parents — to immediately report suspicious behavior or information to a school administrator or the Norman Police Department."

An email was sent out to families, students, and staff. Officials say that the school was cleared by Norman Police Department.

"This morning law enforcement notified Norman High administrators of a bomb threat. Norman Police Department are sweeping the building, and right now they are holding students and staff in a safe area while the building is cleared.

Investigators have identified the individual responsible for this threat, and we will follow disciplinary actions in accordance with Norman Board of Education policy, which will include prosecution under the law. These disruptive behaviors severely impact our educational environment, and we are committed to taking decisive action to ensure they stop.

If you see something, please report it. You can make anonymous reports by calling Norman Crime Stoppers at 405-366-STOP or submit an anonymous tip online at www.p3tips.com/1323.

Please do not hesitate to contact me directly at 405-366-5812 or halliew@normanps.org if you have questions or concerns.

Hallie Wright-- Principal, Norman High School"

Norman Police released this statement Friday:

"NPD was made aware of a possible bomb threat that referenced Norman High School early this morning by a federal law enforcement agency. Officers quickly identified the source and further investigation determined that the threat was not credible. A precautionary sweep of Norman High School was completed prior to the start of the school day. While the incident remains under investigation, charges for Threatening Acts of Violence will be submitted to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office."