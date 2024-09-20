Rep. Bice Discusses The Importance Of Defense Aviation

Rep. Stephanie Bice (R-Okla.) participated in a recent discussion on the future of defense aviation, underscoring the importance of Tinker Air Force Base and calling for stable defense funding amidst ongoing budget challenges.

Speaking with Punchbowl News Co-Founder Anna Palmer, Bice, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, described Tinker AFB as a “strategic hub for national security” with a billion-dollar economic impact on Oklahoma.

Bice emphasized the state's need for stable industries, pointing to the cyclical nature of oil and gas and advocating for aerospace as a stabilizing force in Oklahoma’s economy.

She also highlighted Tinker’s current transition from the AWACS E-3 to the E-7 Wedgetail aircraft, a crucial move for national security, though she noted the challenge lies in securing the necessary funding.

“The funding is really the challenge right now,” Bice said. “Cutting that funding puts this country in jeopardy, frankly.”

With government funding delayed and debates over potential defense spending cuts ongoing, Bice warned that stalling appropriations could harm both military readiness and technological advancements.

“When you delay funding for our military … you’re delaying technological advancements, and that’s problematic for us,” said Bice.