Metro Family Holding Charity Walk In Loved Ones Memory For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

A metro family is turning their grief into helping citizens impacted by domestic violence. The family lost a loved one in a murder-suicide shooting near Yukon last year.

A metro family is turning their grief into helping citizens impacted by domestic violence. The family lost a loved one in a murder-suicide shooting near Yukon last year.

The family of Elisabeth Anderson, 23, is holding a walk in honor of her life and anyone else impacted by domestic violence and abuse. Money donated to the charity walk will go directly to the Palomar Family Justice Center in Oklahoma City.

“We have left her room virtually alone for now,” said Bryan Anderson, parent.

Bryan Anderson stood in his daughter’s bedroom — a special space that still belongs to the young lady. Her ashes in an urn on top of a vanity dresser.

“This is Elisabeth,” said Anderson. “She is with us.”

Anderson and his wife Heidi said their home has been quiet without “Isie,” a nickname Elisabeth gave herself.

“We are within the first year of her death and so every holiday, anniversary, birthday,” said Anderson. “Yeah, her birthday is coming up October 11th.”

Anderson was watching the news last December when he saw reports of a murder-suicide at a 7-Eleven near Yukon. Later that day the family learned their daughter's boyfriend Gavin Navitt shot Isie nine times and took his own life. Isie's best friend was on the phone with her when it happened. The friend told Isie’s parents her final words.

“Sammy, do you remember what her last words were?,” said Anderson. “She simply said I want to go home.”

The Andersons said they never saw signs of domestic violence or abuse in the three years the couple was together. They believe there was a lot Isie did not share with them. Investigators learned Isie met Navitt at the 7-Eleven to break up with him.

“Near as they can determine it was a situation of if I can’t have you then nobody is going to have you,” said Anderson.

The Andersons want Isie's life and death to be remembered. They invite anyone in the community who knew her or has experienced domestic violence to join the “Walk for Isie” next month.

“If there are others who want to come who have been through some of this themselves and want to talk and share,” said Anderson. “Please, please.”

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Isie's birthday month. That is why the Andersons chose to hold the charity walk then.

The “Walk for Isie” will be held Oct. 25 at 9 a.m. at Route 66 Park located on the west side of Lake Overholser. Donations can be made through Venmo @Walk4Isie