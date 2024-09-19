Uber Driver Stabbed In NW OKC

One person is injured after a reported stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City.

Thursday, September 19th 2024, 1:27 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

One person is injured after a reported stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City.

The scene is near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police say the victim is an Uber driver stabbed by the suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and is in stable condition at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 19th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 24th, 2024

August 21st, 2024

Top Headlines

September 21st, 2024

September 21st, 2024

September 21st, 2024

September 20th, 2024