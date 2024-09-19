Uber Driver Stabbed In NW OKC

One person is injured after a reported stabbing in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

The scene is near Northwest 122nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police say the victim is an Uber driver stabbed by the suspect. The victim was transported to a local hospital, and is in stable condition at this time, according to police.

