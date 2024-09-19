Tinker Air Force Base Marks 77th Anniversary With Special Refueling Mission

Wednesday Tinker Airforce Base honored the 77th birthday of the Air Force.

Wednesday Tinker Airforce Base honored the 77th birthday of the Air Force.

Going on refuel missions is one of the tasks the airmen have and they took News 9’s Addie Crawford along with them.

Tinker’s Airmen take to the sky every week to stay prepared for anything, and everything.

“Everything that would actually attack the enemy relies on us to refuel,” said Major Joe Peters.

Today’s mission means military aircrafts across the country get the fuel they need.

But it’s not all business.

“It really is like a family unit,” said Jon Warren Second Lieutenant. “ There are a lot of people that I’ve met so far that I feel would give you the shirt off your back if you think you need it.”

In the sky, it’s a view of a lifetime.

“I get to just look out at Earth and America and everything,” said Peter Whitfield, Boom Operator