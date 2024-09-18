6 States Receive Suspicious Packages At State Election Boards

The FBI and postal service are investigating after state election offices in six states, including Oklahoma, received suspicious packages filled with a white powdery substance this week.

By: News 9, Associated Press

The FBI and United States Postal Service are investigating after state election offices in six states, including Oklahoma, received suspicious packages filled with a white powdery substance Monday.

The Oklahoma State Election Board was delivered an envelope with the powder inside with a multi-page document, FBI spokesperson Misha Mohr said. The package prompted an evacuation of the building.

The substance was determined to be flour once tested by hazmat crews.

Election officials across the nation have taken several steps to ensure the safety of their workers. This includes stocking up on the overdose reversal medication, naloxone, due to packages containing dangerous fentanyl powder delivered to Kansas' Secretary of State's building last November.

According to the Associated Press, similar packages were recently sent to state and election offices in Kansas, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wyoming, and Iowa, prompting evacuations in Iowa and Wyoming.