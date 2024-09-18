Tinker Air Force Base Celebrates 77th Birthday Of US Air Force

The US Air Force is celebrating its 77th birthday on Wednesday, and airmen at Tinker Air Force Base are sharing more about their roles on the installation.

By: News 9

Airmen at Tinker Air Force Base are celebrating the 77th birthday of the United States Air Force on Wednesday.

News 9 spoke to an airman on Tinker AFB, who spoke about his role on the installation involving one of the base's air warning and control systems, or AWACS, planes.

“What we do as aircraft maintainers is we do preflights, inspections on it, gas it, tire changes, brake changes, we do a lot around here to keep this jeet up in the air,” Staff Sergeant Keenan Ruh said. “I call this one, specifically, 'Smokey Okie.'”

Ruh said the AWACS' role is to survey the airspace and let U.S. Air Force and other allied aircraft know of any threats.

As for the birthday of his service branch, Ruh said he is proud to carry on the tradition.

“Means a lot to me, you know, to get to carry on the tradition and history of those who came before me, and just serve them well,” Ruh said. “Originally I joined the air force for the benefits, but as time has gone on, I've really gotten to enjoy this job. It's a really cool opportunity to get this aircraft up in the air.”

For many airman flying in the skies over Oklahoma, and around the world, one of the important steps is keeping aircraft fueled while on the move.

Aboard the KC-135 Stratotanker, the U.S. Air Force's primary aerial refueling aircraft, Maj. Joe Peters said the jobs of others relies on them.

“Everything that would actually attack the enemy relies on us to refuel,” Peters said.

It is this high level of importance that keeps the crew aboard Peters' aircraft ready whenever they are needed.

“Our motto is just 'Always Ready,” Peters' co-pilot 2nd Lt. Jon Warren said. “We're always trying to be ready to go at a moments notice.”

Part of the aerial refueling mission includes feeding the necessary aircraft the right fuel, tens of thousands of feet above the ground.

This mission is accomplished with multiple pairs of steady hands, including pilots such as Peters and Warren, as well as the boom operator, who guides the KC-135's fuel line to the incoming aircraft.

“My boom pod is essentially situated underneath the airplane,” Senior Airman Peter Whitfield said. “I'll lower it, they'll come up and I'll give them the gas, then they'll swoop out.”

After working together for long periods of time, the aircrew aboard the aerial refueled say they have grown not only as co-workers and airmen, but also as a family.

“It really is kind of a family unit,” Warren said. “There are a lot of people that I've met so far that I feel would give you the shirt off your back if you think you need it.”

“I get to just look out at earth and America and everywhere,” Whitfield said. “It's incredible. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”