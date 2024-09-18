Norman City Council Approves Tax To Fund New $1 Billion Entertainment District

The Norman City Council voted to approve a new entertainment district in the city early Wednesday morning after hearing from dozens of residents.

In the second of two public hearings, it came down to a 5-4 vote for the new billion-dollar entertainment district, which would include a new arena for the University of Oklahoma, as well as bringing jobs and housing to the area.

Over 70 people showed up to speak on the project, but OU administration said they see the vote as a win.

"This is democracy in action," OU president Joseph Harroz Jr. said. "I could not be more proud of the city council. Lots of discussion, but it ended in something that I believe will go down in the history books of the City of Norman and the University of Oklahoma."

However, many residents oppose the new entertainment district, saying it is not what Norman needs.

“At what point do you look at this history of the city with the furloughs, the current history of being under budget, understaffed, and to make a decision that is for the citizens of Norman," one resident said.

City leaders said they wish to pay for the project with tax increment financing, or TIF, which they say will not raise taxes on Norman residents.

A group is now organizing on social media to petition for a new public vote after a judge canceled an earlier vote this year.