Police Looking For Suspect In Shooting Near Elementary School In Del City

Tuesday, September 17th 2024, 1:03 pm
Police are looking for a suspect who they say shot a man and then fled the scene armed with a handgun, according to Del City Police.
Police say Del City officers responded to a shooting near Southeast 41st Street and Suntane Road at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they said they found a male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.
According to police, officers were able to ascertain that the suspect fled the scene on foot and was armed with a handgun.
Officers began providing additional security for students who were already arriving at Townsend Elementary School, which is near the crime scene.
Police say officers searched the area on foot, in vehicles, and with a drone and were not able to find the suspect, that investigators have identified as 34-year-old Gary Smart.
They said Smart has blonde hair and blonde facial hair, last seen wearing a white tank top.
