Townsend Elementary Under Lockdown All Day Tuesday

Townsend Elementary School announced that they will be on lockdown for the entirety of the Tuesday school day due to a shooting in the area.

By: News 9

The lockdown is unrelated to threats made to Southmoore High School on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday morning, the school alerted parents that they had been notified of a shooting in a nearby neighborhood.

Del City Police said a victim was shot down the street and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at around 7:30 a.m.

As the police searched for a suspect, the school was placed under lockdown, and there was a heavy police presence at the school and in the surrounding neighborhoods.

Townsend Elementary later told parents that their children would remain under lockdown for the remainder of the day and that parents were encouraged to pick up their children at the end of the school day.

They sent this message to parents:

"If you plan to pick up your student instead of allowing your student to walk home, please contact the school so we can make sure your student is in the correct pick up area at the end of the school day. Walkers may be picked up from the north gym door by parents/guardians or in the car pick up line. You must have your car tag or ID available for pick up. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. We are taking every precaution to help keep your student and our staff safe. We appreciate the support of the Del City Police Department and their presence at our school today."



