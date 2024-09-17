Southmoore High School On Lockdown After Threat Circles Social Media

The Southmoore High School campus was under a lockdown, and police were heavily present on Tuesday after a threat was made.

Tuesday, September 17th 2024

By: News 9


Moore Police Department says more than a dozen officers were on the scene, and the school is in a soft lockdown.

RELATED: Jim Gardner and Bob Mills Sky News 9 Fly Over Southmoore High School While Under Soft Lockdown

They said a Snapchat post mentions Southmoore's mascot and a date and time for the threat.

Moore Schools sent a message to parents on Tuesday morning stating that administrators were notified of the threat and that the Moore Police Department is conducting an active investigation.

They said parents are allowed but not required to check out their students by phone or by going to the main entrance of the school.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
