Southmoore High School On Lockdown After Threat Circles Social Media

The Southmoore High School campus was under a lockdown, and police were heavily present on Tuesday after a threat was made.

By: News 9

Moore Police Department says more than a dozen officers were on the scene, and the school is in a soft lockdown.

They said a Snapchat post mentions Southmoore's mascot and a date and time for the threat.

Moore Schools sent a message to parents on Tuesday morning stating that administrators were notified of the threat and that the Moore Police Department is conducting an active investigation.

They said parents are allowed but not required to check out their students by phone or by going to the main entrance of the school.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.




