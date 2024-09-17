Oklahoma Chef Kevin Lee Set To Appear On New Food Network Show

After unveiling his Korean barbecue restaurant concept in Edmond earlier this year, Oklahoma chef Kevin Lee will return to The Food Network for a new Halloween-themed cooking competition airing in September.

Tuesday, September 17th 2024, 10:41 am

By: News 9


An Oklahoma chef and Food Network champion is back in the national spotlight, as part of a new Halloween-themed television program.

Chef Kevin Lee, who recently unveiled a revamped Korean barbecue concept at Birdie's in Edmond, which was recently named among Yelp's "Best New Restaurants in the South," will be leaving Oklahoma for The Food Network's "Last Bite Hotel."

In the show, Lee will attempt to meet the culinary demands of VIP guests at an isolated hotel, however, he and the seven other contestants are only able to bring 13 ingredients.

Actor and singer Tituss Burgess will host "Last Bite Hotel," which airs at 8 p.m. on Sept. 24 on The Food Network.
