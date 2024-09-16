Increased Security Expected At Waurika Schools Following Social Media Threats

Following multiple online threats made to Waurika Public Schools, district leaders say classes on Monday will not be canceled, and there will be an increased security presence across the district.

Waurika Public Schools will have increased security on Monday following multiple threats made to the district in the past week, district officials say.

In a post made to social media on Friday, Waurika Public Schools said a threat was made to the district, which Waurika Police later determined to be nonviable.

On Sunday, the district made another post on social media, saying another threat has been made to the district.

In the post, WPS Superintendent Cody Simmons said they are looking for "evidence of an actual threat."

Simmons said there will still be classes on Monday, albeit with an increased security presence.