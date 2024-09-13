Waurika Public Schools Closed Due To Threat, District Says

A threat has led Waurika Public Schools to cancel classes on Friday, according to district leaders.

Waurika Public Schools has closed on Friday after a threat made to the district, school officials say.

In a post made to social media, Waurika Public Schools said a threat was made to the district, although exactly what kind of threat is not yet known.

The City of Waurika said the Waurika Police Department conducted an "extensive investigation," which determined that the threat is non-viable.

The district says classes on Friday have been canceled at all schools in the district, and will resume Monday morning.