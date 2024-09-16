4 In Custody After Pursuit, Crash In SW Oklahoma City

Four people were arrested after a pursuit ends in a crash Monday morning in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said a security guard at Riversport OKC reported being shot from the direction of a group of people, who then fled in a vehicle.

OCPD said officers were able to locate that vehicle near Southwest 15th Street and South Robinson Avenue.

After being followed by police, the vehicle in question then fled, before crashing into a business near Southwest 29th Street and South Western Avenue.

OCPD said officers took four juveniles into custody, but they are still looking for the driver.

OCPD also said a gun was later located inside the vehicle.

The owner of the business impacted by the vehicle crash says their cameras were turned off during the time of the incident, but no one was injured.