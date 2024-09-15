OHP Identifies Man, Woman Killed In Fiery SW Oklahoma City Crash

Two of the three people killed in a fiery crash Friday evening in Oklahoma City have been identified.

Sunday, September 15th 2024, 9:18 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kylee Byfield, 27, Hector Munoz, 51 died in the crash. The other victim has not been identified.

Troopers said it happened in the eastbound I-40 lanes at Morgan Road around 5:13 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. refresh this page for updates.

