OHP Identifies Man, Woman Killed In Fiery SW Oklahoma City Crash

Two of the three people killed in a fiery crash Friday evening in Oklahoma City have been identified.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Kylee Byfield, 27, Hector Munoz, 51 died in the crash. The other victim has not been identified.

Troopers said it happened in the eastbound I-40 lanes at Morgan Road around 5:13 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. refresh this page for updates.