OU Star Wide Receiver Pledges $50 Per-Catch To Substance Abuse Treatment Center

An OU star wide receiver is helping those struggling with substance abuse. Deion Burks has launched a season-long campaign coined “Receptions for Recovery,” where he donates $50 per catch to Rob’s Ranch, the Christian addiction center.

Companies and donors across the state have matched Burks pledge, some even raising the stakes, donating up to $1,500 per-catch.

“Every catch I get is a great feeling because I know I can change somebody's life,” said Burks.

During the summer of 2024, Burks was arrested for a DUI.

“Honestly opened my eyes to a greater situation,” said Burks.

It’s an incident that the player has taken full responsibility for and says opened his eyes to faculties like Rob’s Ranch.

“Of course, it's a DUI situation I had, but of course, I hope people don't think I'm doing this because I got a DUI,” said Burks.

“Addiction is an epidemic and there's a big stigma behind it, so just bring awareness to that shows a lot about his heart and his character,” said Sam Stoots, the Director of Admissions.

Rob’s Ranch has three facilities, with their main campus being a 70-acre ranch in Purcell.

“We're a Christ-centered treatment center,” said Stoots. “People who maybe felt like here I go again, going to treatment and they didn't really feel like recovery was ever going to be something they were able to find, and yet 90 days here and interaction with god's grace, and they found the blessing of recovery.”

Like many of the staff at Rob’s Ranch, Stoots himself is an alumnus of the program.

“Everybody that comes to treatment at Robs Ranch is connected to somebody who has a heart for helping people find recovery,” said Stoots.

More than two dozen donors and companies in the state have matched Burks' pledge. Those include:

Hal Smith Restaurant Group Seth Wadley Auto Family Mabrey Bank Win Foundation Brockhaus Jewelry Oak Tree Country Club Affordable Door Company Othello’s Restaurant Group Nobility Door Wright Water Omni Construction S & W Transport Jim & Julie Traber Choice Home Health Cooper Auto Group Active Real Estate Doug & Roberta Gray Whitney Roofing Prestige Custom Homes L & A Wrecker BCI-Bowles Capital Insurance Troy Heating & Air Great Plains Bank Aztec In Memory of Cole Johnson

“Every one of those dollars goes directly toward a scholarship fund, to help people who couldn't otherwise afford treatment,” said Stoots.

For those looking to become a sponsor please contact Kent Bowles at 405-898-7667.