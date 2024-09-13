OC Dedicates Memorial For Murrah Bombing And 9/11

On the Oklahoma Christian University campus, a new plaza has been dedicated. The plaza includes a clone of the Survivor tree from the Murrah bombing and also a clone of a survivor tree from the 9/11 National Memorial.

On the Oklahoma Christian University campus, a new plaza has been dedicated. The plaza includes a clone of the Survivor tree from the Murrah bombing and also a clone of a survivor tree from the 9/11 National Memorial. This is the only place in the country where the two trees sit next to each other.

“This is a special campus and this place on our campus, I think is most special of all,” said John deSteiguer OC's Chancellor. “ We're honored by your presence this afternoon as we dedicate our Survivor Tree Memorial Plaza.”

The tree was a gift to the university from Ron Vega, a 9/11 recovery worker and former Memorial Senior Director of Design for the 9/11 memorial. He was one of the people who found the tree in the rubble after 9/11 and a vital part in helping the tree survive.

“We prayed. We begged, we tugged at the strings of people saying, look, this tree wants to live. It's the last living thing that will leave this site,” said Vega.

After the tree survived there were clones made. Vega had one of the clones and grew it in his front yard in Queens. When a friend from Oklahoma called he knew the tree had a more important place to be.

“That is a tree that was in my front yard. And now it's part of your story,” said Vega.

At the ceremony, multiple people spoke including Former Gov. Frank Keating, Sen. James Lankford, and Mayor of Oklahoma City David Holt.

“It's a place that brings back horrific memories, but also memories and brotherhood and sisterhood, caring, giving, sharing, closing a real spiritual place,” said Keating. “It's this place at Oklahoma Christian that brings them together, us together. So we can pray together, love together, and thank God that we are all here remembering and not forgetting the importance of us to care for others.

“But the reality is, these are all shared experiences,” said Holt. “We all feel pain in these moments.”

The plaza is open to the public and is a space for people to remember both events.