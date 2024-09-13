Oklahoma Christian University To Dedicate Survivor Tree Memorial Plaza

Oklahoma Christian University will dedicate its new Survivor Tree Memorial Plaza, featuring trees from the Oklahoma City bombing and 9/11, as a unique space for healing and remembrance.

By: News 9

Oklahoma Christian University will dedicate its new Survivor Tree Memorial Plaza on Friday, providing a unique space for healing and hope.

The plaza will have two trees. One grew from a seedling of the Survivor Tree at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum, and another grew from a tree cutting that survived the attacks on the World Trade Center.

The space is the only site in the world outside of New York City to have both trees stand side by side.

"We love these trees and the story that they tell of hope and resilience and we wanted a more permanent larger place where people could gather and remember just what happened on those days. We don't ever want to forget that," said John Desteiguer, OCU Chancellor.

The dedication ceremony starts at 1 p.m. and the Memorial Plaza will be open to the public.