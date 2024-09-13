OU Board Of Regents Meeting To Discuss Upgrades To Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents will meet Friday to consider updates to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Friday, September 13th 2024, 7:48 am

By: News 9


NORMAN, Okla. -

The board is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m., and the university says they will discuss the next phases of the stadium's master plan.

The plan includes improvements and updates to the lower seating bowl and upper deck on the stadiums west side, as well as to the press box.

