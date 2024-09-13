NE OKC Community Leaders Looking For Citizens Input On Streetscape Project

Citizens living on the northeast side of Oklahoma will have a chance to voice their ideas on an upcoming streetscape project that will focus on enhancing a large portion of Northeast 23rd Street.

Citizens living on the northeast side of Oklahoma City will have a chance to voice their ideas on an upcoming streetscape project that will focus on enhancing a large portion of Northeast 23rd Street.

Community leaders said on Thursday the streetscape project has been a long time coming. They have seen other corridors of the city receive face-lifts and now they are ready for change along Northeast 23rd Street.

“A lot of enhancements usually stop right here,” said Jabee, business owner.

Lifelong northeast Oklahoma City resident and business owner Jabee referred to Northeast 23rd Street from Kelley Avenue to Miramar Boulevard. Despite adding his own touch to the area.

“For the most part this street has been the same,” said Jabee. “It hasn’t changed much.”

Beginning next Spring that will change. That is when the Northeast 23rd Street Enhancement Project will start. Funded through the Better Streets, Safer City sales tax initiative.

“So now it’s just our turn,” said Nikki Nice, Ward 7 Councilwoman.

City Councilwoman Nikki Nice said this is an important project for Ward 7 residents. She wants their input on what it will look like.

“Tell us what you want to see on Northeast 23rd Street,” said Nice. “Tell us how many trees, what you would like the trees to look like. What would you like benches to look like? If it’s art, what do you want that to look like?”

Nice and other community leaders want Northeast 23rd Street to be a destination for everyone in the city.

“We want our businesses to benefit from these enhancements,” said Nice.

Nice said it starts with those who call the area home.

“I think that now it’s just important the community has a voice in what happens,” said Jabee. “Because we will be the ones that live here, drive here.”

Councilwoman Nice will hold a town hall meeting for project input Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the First Americans Museum.

Nice said there are plans to beautify the corner of northeast 23rd and Martin Luther King Avenue. Also, in that area, MAPS 4 is funding the construction of the Clara Luper Civil Rights Center.