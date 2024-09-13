Thunder Thursday: Thunder Vote

National Voter Registration Day is next week and the Oklahoma City Thunder is helping spread the word.

By: News 9

“Thunder Vote is a year-round, non-partisan program to promote voting,” said Erin Oldfield, Director of Community Engagement for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Thunder Vote wants to help voters make sure their voter registration information is accurate, that they are informed about candidates, and that people exercise their right to vote.

Thunder Vote will host registration drives and partner with organizations across the city to get people ready to vote.

October 11 is the last day to register to vote or update your registration information. Absentee ballots are due at 5 p.m. October 21.

“Now is the time to get everything up to date,” said Misha Mohr with the Oklahoma State Election Board.

For more information on voter registration, CLICK HERE.