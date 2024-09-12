UCO Students Serve Firefighters That Serve The Community

9/11 it’s a tough day for every American, but for firefighters, even in Edmond, it can be an extremely tough day.

“It’s stressful to where individually you have high stress, low stress, and then it just kind of goes up and down like that,” said Edmond Firefighter David Graham.

For the past 15 years, UCO students have tried to take some of the stress out of the day for firefighters.

“We have groups of students that go out to the Edmond fire stations, and cook them a spaghetti dinner,” said Nicole Doherty, UCO Director of Community Engagement.

Armed with all the fixing the students took over the kitchens at all five Edmond fire stations.

“We’re cooking spaghetti, and we’re making garlic bread and salad too and then there’s cookies and lemonade,” said UCO student Elli Ross.

The students showed off their culinary skills.

“Personally, my secret is garlic powder and onion powder which really isn’t a secret because a lot of people cook with it,” said Ross.

Students also took a moment out to learn the ins and outs of a firefighter’s day.

“Learning about why they chose to be a first responder, what they like about their job what’s the hardest part of their job,” said Doherty.

After all the preparation it was time to break bread, firefighters and students together, just hoping to enjoy the meal and not get a call to put one of the fire engines into action.

After a prayer of thanksgiving, it was time to eat.

“Ah, it was delicious, I mean you were filming me, and I was eating it so, you know. You got the b-roll of me going,” said Graham.