A Silver Alert has been issued for 65-year-old Michael Chapman.

By: News 9

Chapman was last seen at noon Thursday in a 2015 Dodge Ram PK with the license plate 1A04W31.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds.

Any person with information regarding this Silver Alert Should call 911.