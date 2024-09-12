Your Ultimate Guide To The Oklahoma State Fair: Rides, Food, And Fun You Can’t Miss!

With the arrival of the Oklahoma State Fair, there is a lot of information for visitors to take in. Here are a few of the things you should know before heading to State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.

By: News 9, Christian Hans

The Oklahoma State Fair, held annually in Oklahoma City, is a vibrant celebration of the state’s agricultural heritage, diverse culture, and local community. Taking place every mid-September, the fair draws thousands of visitors from across the state.

Agriculture at Its Heart

A major highlight of the fair is its agricultural exhibits, where visitors can explore Oklahoma's farming roots. You can watch livestock competitions and learn about modern farming techniques through educational demonstrations. From cattle to goats, these exhibits showcase the state’s best livestock in friendly competitions.

Entertainment for Everyone

Beyond agriculture, the fair offers a variety of entertainment options, including live music performances, thrilling carnival rides, and classic fairground games. Whether you’re a fan of country music or looking for family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone.

Savor the Flavor

Food is a major attraction, with vendors serving up everything from classic fair fare like corn dogs and funnel cakes to unique culinary creations that reflect Oklahoma’s cultural diversity.

Arts, Crafts, and More

Art displays, craft booths, and traditional performances add a creative touch to the fair, while interactive exhibits offer hands-on fun for families and kids, blending education with entertainment.

Plan Your Visit

Here are the essentials to ensure you have the best experience:

Dates & Location: The fair runs from Thursday, Sept. 12 to Sunday, Sept. 22 at State Fair Park, 3001 General Pershing Blvd, Oklahoma City. Tickets: General admission is $16 for ages 12+, $10 for children 6-11, and free for kids 5 and under. Check the fair's website for discounts available to children, students, veterans, and military personnel. Parking & Transport: Parking fills up quickly, so arriving early is key. Public transportation and rideshares can also save time during peak periods. Event Schedule: Explore the full schedule of events online and plan your day around live shows, livestock exhibitions, and must-see rides. Weather & Attire: Oklahoma weather can be unpredictable in September, so dress in layers and bring essentials like sunscreen and a water bottle to stay comfortable.





Ride Tips & Safety

Fair rides are a huge draw, and here’s what you need to know:

Ride credits: $35 for 30 credits or $50 for 50. Single rides are $5 each ($7 if in a group of five or more). Avoid long lines by riding early in the day or during off-peak times. Safety is a priority. All rides are regularly inspected and operators enforce safety guidelines to ensure a secure experience.





By keeping these tips in mind, you’re sure to have a fun and memorable time at the Oklahoma State Fair!