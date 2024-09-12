Flavor Of Oklahoma: Taste-Testing The Oklahoma State Fair

By: News 9

-

The Oklahoma State Fair returns on Thursday, and one of the most-anticipated for attractions at the fair is the wide variety of food.

News 9 made it out to State Fair Park ahead of the fair's official start date to taste test some of the items being offered this year.

The scores for food were rated on multiple factors, with a maximum possible score of 30.

One of the first items News 9's Lacie Lowry tasted was a candied watermelon on a stick, which she gave a final score of 21 out of 30.

Next up was a cookie dough parfait, which Lowry said was hard to not eat all of it.

"It's like all my favorite things in one," Lowry said. "It's hard not to eat the whole thing."

In total, Lowry gave the parfait a perfect score.

After that, the next food item was a "bronut," which is a donut topped with meat and pickled onions. Lowry ended up scoring the bronut a perfect score as well.

Following the bronut, Lowry tried a PB&J burger. Despite what you may think, PB&J doesn't stand for peanut butter and jelly in this instance, but rather for pulled pork, brisket and jalapeno.

Coming up next, Lowry taste-tested a cheeseburger corndog, which is a cheeseburger shaped and fried in the way a corn dog would be. The cheeseburger corn dog also comes with a barbecue sauce and horseradish dipping sauce.

Moving on to a dessert option, next up were bacon-wrapped Oreos, which came with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle. Additionally, the item comes with chipotle sauce for an additional "kick" of flavor.

In total, Lowry said it would be worth it to try as much of the fair food as possible this year.

"The best news is, all the food was good," Lowry said. "You're not going to go wrong, but my top favorite were the cookie dough parfait. The bronut, I can't believe I liked it, and it was actually one of my favorites."

After all the votes from each judge for each food item were tallied, an ice cream dish known as the "Young Grasshopper" came out on top.

The Young Grasshopper is a mint chocolate ice cream popsicle.

However, other dishes won in separate categories. As for the Sweetest of the Sweet category, first place went to the lotus Biscoff funnel cake, and the spicy pickle pizza won the savory category.