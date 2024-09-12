Pac-12 Conference Expands, Admits 4 New Members

The Pac-12 Conference announced on Thursday it has expanded, adding four new member universities to the conference set to join in 2026.

The Pac-12 Conference Board of Directors voted unanimously on Thursday to admit four universities to the athletic conference, bringing the total number of institutions represented to six.

In a post made to social media, the conference announced it added Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, as well as San Diego State University to join existing members Washington State University and Oregon State University.

All four new additions were previously members of the Mountain West Conference.

“For over a century, the Pac-12 Conference has been recognized as a leading brand in intercollegiate athletics,” Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould stated. “We will continue to pursue bold cutting-edge opportunities for growth and progress, to best serve our member institutions and student-athletes."

The conference said Oregon State University and Washington State University are currently operating as members of the Pac-12 Conference as part of an NCAA two-year grace period, and will continue to do so for the 2025-26 academic season before the four new members officially join.

"I am thankful to our board for their efforts to welcome Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, and San Diego State University to the conference," Gould said. "An exciting new era for the Pac-12 Conference begins today.”

In addition to statements from Gould, Washington State University President Kirk Schulz and Oregon State University President Jayathi Murthy said in a joint statement they welcome the leaders the four new schools to the Pac-12 Board of Directors

"We eagerly anticipate their uniquely insightful contributions during this transformative era for the conference and collegiate athletics," Schulz and Murthy said in the joint statement.