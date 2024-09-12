2 Teens Killed In Oklahoma Co. Crash

A crash that happened on Sunday in Oklahoma County left two teenagers dead and two others injured, according to police.

By: News 9

Two people are dead and another two were injured after a crash Sunday night in Oklahoma County, police say.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Weston Jarvis crashed near Northwest 178th Street and North Rockwell Avenue. Three other people were inside the car.

Oklahoma Co. Sheriff Tommie Johnson said he believes Jarvis may have overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle.

"It appears for some reason the vehicle left the roadway," Johnson said. "We believe the driver may have overcorrected and lost control."

Oklahoma County Sheriff's deputies said Jarvis and a 16-year-old passenger died in the crash.

Two others were hurt, one of whom remains in critical condition.