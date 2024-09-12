1 Dead In SW OKC Crash

One person is dead after a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City, according to police.

Thursday, September 12th 2024, 4:48 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Police say the crash happened near Southwest 59th Street and Walker Avenue.

Police say the victim is in his 30s.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area while investigators work this scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

