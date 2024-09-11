Carrie Blumert Resigns As Oklahoma County Commissioner To Lead Mental Health Nonprofit

One day after her announcement to resign as Oklahoma County commissioner, Carrie Blumert is speaking more about her decision.

The District 1 commissioner is leaving her post to head a nonprofit group focused on mental health, Mental Health Association Oklahoma. However, at Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners Meeting it was business as usual. Blumert was seated in her usual spot and while it wasn't on the agenda, during her comment period for District 1, she addressed her announcement to resign by thanking her staff.

Elected officials are very ineffective without their staff so I just wanted to thank you all again for your hard work over the last several years and sticking with me and believing in the vision I had,” Blumert said.

Her vision as commissioner over the past six years included making improvements in the criminal justice system and increasing access to affordable housing. During her time, she has also been an advocate for mental health care, a path she will continue as the new CEO of the nonprofit organization.

“It was a hard decision but leading a statewide mental health agency and a housing agency it's my dream job and I couldn't say no,” Blumert said.

Blumert also said she was most proud of her work on securing MAPS 4 funding for the new crisis centers.

“It’s pretty cool to be that involved in a project and then someday I will get to see it help people,” Blumert said.

District 3 Commissioner Myles Davidson says her departure won't affect the board's ability to function, even in the interim.

“Statutorily, we're able to put our deputies in to ascend in cases just like this,” Davidson said.

Until a special election is held to fill her seat, her colleagues responded to her announcement with well wishes before adjourning.

“Appreciate being able to work across the aisle and put aside our differences and work on our similarities to solve some of the big issues here in Oklahoma County,” Davidson said. “Congratulations.”

“Best wishes to your new adventure,” Commissioner Brian Maughan added.

Davidson says he expects that a special election will be held sometime in the spring.

Blumert's last day as commissioner is September 30. She starts her new job on October 1. Until then she will be casting her votes. Wednesday, one of those votes was to approve an environmental site for the new jail. The report on the property at 1401 Grand Boulevard shows the land is environmentally clean, meaning no additional digging or evaluations need to be done.

Despite pushback for this jail site near Del City, commissioners say it's still the best place to build a jail.

“A lot of the sites we looked at all had environmental issues of which we'd have to add to do excavation and remove bad dirt or raze or anything to that sort,” said Davidson. “This is positive news, it helps us speed up the process of construction.”

The lawsuit is pending against Oklahoma City.

Commissioners sued the city back in July after council members denied a zoning permit for the new jail along Grand Boulevard. Monday a judge denied OKC's request to dismiss this case. Both parties have 10 days to respond.

