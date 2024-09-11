Metro Family Offers Reward To Solve 2020 Spencer Double Murder Case

A metro family made an emotional plea on Wednesday at the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office for answers in their loved one’s unsolved 2020 murder.

-

Investigators said Madison Carter, 30, and 27-year-old Dominique Knight were shot and killed while they sat in a car in front of a home in Spencer.

A cash reward is being offered for a break in the case. Carter’s family has pulled together money, offering a $10,000 reward for the tip that leads to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

Four years have passed with no answers for the murder victims’ families. Carter and Knight’s children have been left to grow up without fathers.

“That’s what makes me sad the most,” said Gioya Wright, Carter’s sister. “He will never be present for those milestones in his children’s life.”

The only significant break in the murder case was a blurry video of the suspect's car driving through the Spencer neighborhood. “We have reached a number of leads that have run cold,” said Sheriff Tommie Johnson, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnson said the lack of leads has not stopped the investigation. For that reason, Carter's mother said her family has gone without so they can offer a reward.

“Not vacationing because we’re trying to save money for this situation,” said Tana Carter, Carter’s mother. “Not eating sometimes and if we do eat, not going out to eat.”

The grieving family fears the suspect could be living among them. “It can be unsettling at times,” said Wright. “Because you never know, it could be like I said crossing this person’s path as you’re going to the grocery store, the gas station.”

They believe someone knows something and plead for the public to come forward. “If you know something say something,” said Kimala Hubbard, Carter’s aunt. “This could very well be your family here tomorrow or today.”

Citizens can call the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office with tips at (405) 869-2501.

Carter and Knight will be honored during a ceremony on the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims on September 25th. The local vigil will be held at Memorial Park located at 1150 Northwest 36th Street.