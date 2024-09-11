Husband Alleges Norman Woman Endured Neglect, Mistreatment In Cleveland Co. Jail Custody

The husband of a Norman mother and baker who died in the Cleveland County jail refiled a federal lawsuit after it was thrown out in August 2024. Here is a breakdown of events.

The husband of a Norman mother and baker who died in the Cleveland County jail refiled a federal lawsuit after it was thrown out in August 2024.

38-year-old Shannon Hanchett, known by many in Norman as the "Cookie Queen" died 12 days after she was arrested during a mental health crisis back in 2022.

Her husband, Daniel, is suing the Cleveland County Sheriff, Turn Key Health Clinics, and three jail medical professionals, claiming his wife did not receive the necessary medical evaluation or care while in custody.

The judge threw the lawsuit first lawsuit out, claiming it did not prove the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office or medical workers with Turn Key Health Clinics, the health care provider for the jail displayed willful indifference to Hanchett's condition.

According to the new court filings, Hanchett went without water for several days and was left in a cell with no sink, toilet, or bed.

The re-filed lawsuit claims video surveillance from the jail shows staff members witnessed Hanchett's distress, but took no action.

According to the lawsuit, Hanchett was never taken to the hospital for care and was left in her own waste up until her death.

The lawsuit is requesting $75,000 in damages.

News 9 has reached out to the Turn Key Health Clinics for comment on the new lawsuit.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office stated that they "do not issue comments regarding ongoing litigation".

What happened?

November 26, 2022-

Police arrested 38-year-old Shannon Hanchett for obstructing an officer and placing false 911 calls.

The beloved owner of the Cookie Cottage in downtown Norman was arrested at an AT&T store. Hanchett told a responding officer she went to the store for a new phone and while there made a 911 call for a welfare check on her children.

911 Operator:

“Norman 911 location of your emergency.”

Hanchett:

“Uh, it’s my home which my husband kicked me out of, but he still has my children there and he has access to a gun.”

Store employees also called 911 to have officers check on Hanchett's children. The body camera footage showed that when an officer arrived at the AT&T store, Hanchett refused to cooperate. She used the business’s phone to make another call to 911.

The officer requested backup when Hanchett refused to leave the store. She told the officer she would stay at the store until they closed.

Norman Police said they did a welfare check on Hanchett's family and found them to be safe. The arresting officer noted in a report that Hanchett appeared to have a mental health disorder.

December 8, 2022-

Hanchett died in the Cleveland County Detention Center 12 days after her arrest.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an inmate died on the morning of December 8.

Police said detention officers discovered Shannon Hanchett, 38, unconscious in her cell at around 12:45 a.m. at the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Officers quickly began life-saving efforts, and the inmate was pronounced dead.

June 2, 2023-

The Medical Examiner said Hanchett died of heart complications.

March 13, 2023-

Legislation named for a Norman bakery owner who died inside the Cleveland County jail passed the House on March 13, 2023. The ‘Shannon Hanchett Act’ would offer more protection for those who experience a mental health crisis like Shannon Hanchett did back in November.

“We were all shocked to know that she was in jail for 12 days and we were all shocked to know there were options and those options weren't exercised, and we don't know the reason why,” said Sereta Wilson, with the group “Justice for Shannon.”

Wilson and other supporters of Norman’s “Cookie Queen” formed the group in the wake of Hanchett’s death.

“The things that we're doing are pulling records and asking questions and attending meetings and just kind of making sure none of this is forgotten,” Wilson said.

And with House Bill 2157 also known as the Shannon Hanchett Act, the group feels this is a good first step in making that happen.

“It definitely gives it legs and heart, you know, and we want for it to be a good bill, we want it to have everything in it,” she said.

The bill would require a mental health assessment within 24 hours upon request by a county jail and if mental health treatment is needed, would allow an additional 24 hours to transport that individual to a state mental health facility.

“I like that there's a reporting by officers,” said Wilson. “If they don't seek that mental health assessment then there needs to be a reason why.”

If passed, the legislation would also recommend at least 20 percent of active-duty law enforcement officers with city, county, and state to complete crisis intervention training.

“While I think that training officers is always a good idea, I don't think requiring 20 percent is a bridge far enough,” she said. “You have to start somewhere and sometimes it's not perfect, I do love that this has bipartisan support.”

Hanchett was a beloved member of the Norman community and while her Cookie Cottage on Main Street now sits empty, her supporters are hopeful the bill will fill a need and help others.

“I just wish we would have found some solutions before other people had to die,” Wilson said. “But maybe we can move forward with this one.”

January 2024-

Hanchett’s husband filed a federal lawsuit in January, claiming his wife’s constitutional rights were disregarded during her time at the jail.

The lawsuit claims Hanchett had not been started on any psychotropic medications despite the obvious need. “Despite knowing that she was bipolar, despite knowing she had lupus, they provided her with no medication,” she said.

The court documents also state Hanchett was found in her cell “on the floor talking to herself” and was “provided no assessment or treatment at all.” It also claims low blood pressure wasn't reported. “And the one time they noted things she was actually saying in her jail cell she was saying ‘they're going to kill me,’” Bierman said.

The lawsuit also notes jail staff routinely missed the required 15-minute checks. The Medical Examiner says Hanchett was severely dehydrated and died of heart failure, 12 days after she was jailed. Bierman says she’s not forgotten, though, a plaque with her name now placed at the site of her once thriving bakery. However, it’s the lawsuit she hopes will bring change.

“I think it's incumbent on the county to recognize that just because this is the way we do it right now doesn't mean this is the way we should continue doing it,” Bierman said. “I hope that we will start treating mental health not as a criminal offense but as the community needs that it is.”

September 2, 2024-

The husband of a Norman baker who died in the Cleveland County Jail in 2022 announced plans to refile a federal lawsuit after it was thrown out in August.

September 11, 2024-

The lawsuit was refiled and requested $75,000 in damages.